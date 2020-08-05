LA GRANDE — Paper rockets have helped the La Grande Parks and Recreation Department launch a new summer activity, one whose popularity is climbing beyond expectations.
The Summer Camp Take Home Kits program was designed to make up for the summer day camps the La Grande Parks and Recreation Department canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The program provides children with kits with themes based on the department’s original day camp schedule for 2020. Each kit costs $5.
“People are really excited about it,” said McKayla Nitz, recreation supervisor for the department.
The outdoors is the theme for this week and bags children have received contain items for scavenger hunts. Engineering was the theme for last week when children picked up bags with supplies to construct a rocket out of card stock and straws.
The theme for the first week was arts and crafts. Children received bags packed with items for decorating masquerade masks and sand art projects.
Nitz and Jessie Wilson and Sean Crews of the Parks and Recreation Department prepare the bags each week. The content is for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. The crew provides about 40 bags a week, a process that takes about five hours.
The kits are available at the Parks and Recreation Department office, 2402 Cedar St. (in Pioneer Park next to the tennis courts), on weekdays 3-5:30 p.m.
Nitz said she initially planned to conduct the program for about two weeks but is extending it because of the response it has received.
“We will keep doing it as long as we can,” Nitz said. “We like to help the community and the kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.