News briefs for Saturday, March 28, 2020

Federal funds available to avoid layoffs

LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon Workforce Board reported it has funding to help area businesses that are at risk of laying off employees due to the novel coronavirus.

“The flexibility allowed for this money is unprecedented for federal funds, as they may be used for any activities to prevent, or minimize the duration of, unemployment resulting from layoffs,” according to the board. “For example, the money could be used for a deep clean to keep employees safe and healthy, laptop computers that enable employees to work remotely, or any other supplies or services that qualify.”

You can find the application at the board’s website: www.eowb.org. Return it with a completed W-9 to info@eowb.org, by noon each Wednesday. Applications will be accepted until funds have been depleted. Successful applicants will be announced weekly.

Call 541-963-3693 and leave a message for Brenda or Erin during regular business hours with your questions.

Oregon fuel still 4th most expensive in nation

PORTLAND — Gasoline prices are plummeting across the country but fuel in Oregon, as well as other western states, is much more expensive than the national average.

That’s actually a typical situation, although the nationwide drop, which reflects decreased demand due to coronavirus restrictions and crude oil prices at their lowest level since 2002, is not normal, said Marie Dodds of AAA Oregon/Idaho.

“The West Coast usually has the highest prices,” Dodds said.

Oregon, with an average price of $2.80 per gallon for regular unleaded, down a dime over the past week, ranks as the 4th-highest price among states. Oregon has been in that spot for eight straight weeks.

The national average is $2.10. Oklahoma has the cheapest gas, with an average of $1.70 per gallon. A total of 29 states have an average below $2. Hawaii, as it often does, has the highest average price at $3.44, followed by California ($3.17) and Washington ($2.87).

Dodds said the main reason that gas prices in West Coast states typically exceed the national average, and often by 50 cents and more, is that there are relatively few fuel refineries in the region (none in Oregon), and the distance to major refining states such as Texas is such that transportation costs boost prices at the pump.

Another factor, Dodds said, is California law requiring gas sold in that state contain less carbon to reduce pollution. That gas blend is more expensive because only certain refineries produce it, she said, and sometimes other states, including Oregon, end up selling the California-blend fuel.

Regionally, Baker County’s average price of $2.83 ranks second-highest among Eastern Oregon counties, behind Wallowa County ($3.02 — the highest price in the state).

Other average prices among counties:

• Malheur, $2.63

• Umatilla, $2.66

• Union, $2.69

• Morrow, $2.70

• Grant, $2.73

• Harney, $2.75

Thirteen of Oregon’s 36 counties have a higher average price than Baker County’s. Eleven of those counties are west of the Cascades, including Multnomah, the state’s most populous county, which ranks second behind Wallowa County at $2.98 per gallon. Linn County, in the Willamette Valley, has the lowest average at $2.46.

Relief fund will support restaurant workers impacted by COVID-19 crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation announced the creation of a Restaurant Employee Relief Fund to support U.S. restaurant workers financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Industry icon Guy Fieri will lead a nationwide fundraising drive.

“My entire career has been in the restaurant business,” Fieri said in a news release. “From bussing tables to flambe captain to dishwasher to chef… I’ve done it all. I’ve also spent the better part of the last 15 years traveling this great country meeting other folks who’ve dedicated their lives to this business and let me tell you something, they are the hardest working, most real deal workers you’ve ever met. But they need our help and with Restaurant Relief America, we can serve up some support when these restaurant employees need it most… right now.”

Starting Tueday, affected restaurant workers will be able to apply online for a one-time, $500 check to use toward housing, transportation, utilities, child care, groceries, medical bills and/or student loans. These grants will be administered by the NRAEF and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information on the application process or if you wish to donate to RERF, visit https://rerf.us/.