UNION COUNTY — The Center for Human Development on Wednesday, Oct. 28, reported nine new cases in Union County, bringing the total case count to 477.
CHD officials urged residents to take this as a reminder we cannot let our guards down, and to reconsider attending any public Halloween activities.
“We all need to follow the precautions that stop and slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Union County Public Health Administer Carrie Brogoitti. “We know everyone is tired and we all wish this would go away, but the reality is this disease is spreading in our community, and we need more now than ever to protect our families and each other.”
If you feel ill or have been potentially exposed to the virus and are interested in being tested, CHD recommends you contact your primary care provider as soon as possible.
OHA does not recommend wearing a plastic face shield alone. While face shields can be very good at blocking droplets, they are not as good at stopping aerosols that can go around the shield. OHA recommends face shields only be used on a limited basis, for example when talking to someone who is deaf or hard of hearing and needs to read lips to communicate.
People who have mild signs of COVID-19 should stay home, unless the signs of illness are serious enough they would normally seek health care. Call your health care provider before going in. Make a plan for how to be seen, while also avoiding spread of the illness to others.
OHA has also asked people to rethink Halloween — avoid traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, avoid costume parties with people outside their own households and wear a face covering, because a Halloween mask won’t protect against COVID-19.
