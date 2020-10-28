LA GRANDE — The Oregon Health Authority reported nine new cases of coronavirus infection in Union County on Wednesday, Oct. 28, reflecting a recent surge across the United States and the world.
“COVID-19 is in our community,” said Union County Public Health Administrator Carrie Brogoitti in a press release. “We’re seeing it turn up in a lot of different places, so I think it’s a really good reminder for people that the preventative measures that we’re asking them to take are really critical right now.”
Union County’s total virus count now stands at 477 cases and two deaths since the outbreak began.
George Thompson, community coordination director for the Center for Human Development, noted the number of people under observation for the virus through contact tracing is now “into the triple-digits.”
The spike in cases is in line with statewide trends. Oregon reported a total of 424 new cases Wednesday, including seven deaths. That case total is an increase from 391 the previous day.
Nearby Baker County also recorded an increase in cases, registering eight the same day.
Brogoitti stressed the importance of staying vigilant in taking measures against infection.
“The face coverings aren’t going to protect you 100%,” Brogoitti said, “so that’s why we ask you to do all the other things along with (them). The distancing and the face covering — if you put those two things together and have people stay home if they’re sick, it really helps decrease your risk.”
CHD also reported in the release it is limiting testing to those identified through contact tracing, but testing is available elsewhere in the community.
The Oregon Health Authority urged people to avoid using face shields in place of masks, saying the plastic barriers are ineffective at stopping the transmission of aerosols.
“Now we’re thinking (the virus) can also be aerosolized, which is more like a spray paint can or hairspray,” Brogoitti said. “The particles are smaller, they can disperse wider, they can stay in the air longer and travel further … they can really get around a face shield.”
Health officials also are urging people to rethink their Halloween plans and to avoid door-to-door trick-or-treating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.