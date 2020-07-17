ENTERPRISE — This year’s Main Street Show and Shine scheduled for Aug. 14 and 15 has been canceled due to the pandemic, according to a press release from the organizers of the Enterprise event.
“The COVID-19 risk is more than we care to go through,” said Doug Crow, co-owner of Main Street Motors and a co-chairman of the organizational committee.
The Enterprise City Council considered an event permit for the Show and Shine on July 13 but delayed action because the organizing committee planned to meet July 14 to decide on plans for this year.
City Fire Chief Paul Karvoski told the council July 13 he was opposed to holding the show because of the difficulty in social distancing. The committee on July 14 decided to cancel the show.
”This would’ve been (the) seventh year of having local people display collector cars, trucks, muscle cars and others,” Crow said.
The event usually has about 130 entries in several categories. Winners receive bronze or glass trophies. Crow said the show received about 19 preregistrations, a low number but understandable given the pandemic. He said the preregistration fees of $15 will be returned.
Plans are for the show to return next year.
Local car collectors, however, can participate in a cruise past the Wallowa County Senior Living Center in Enterprise and the Alpine House Assisted Living in Joseph on Aug. 15. Call Maury Bunn at 541-398-0974 to sign up.
