LA GRANDE — Union County remains in the highest tier of community spread for COVID-19 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's weekly update on Thursday, July 7.
Seven counties dropped to low levels of community spread, according to data released July 7. A week ago, the agency showed no Oregon counties at low level, 12 at medium and 24 at high.
The CDC monitors levels of COVID-19 to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.
During the month of June a total of 147 coronavirus cases were reported in Union County to the Oregon Health Authority. This month, 24 cases have been reported as of July 6.
For any county in the high tier, the CDC recommends wearing a mask while indoors in public, staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms. Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness.
Donna Beverage, chair of the Union County Board of Commissioners, said the board does not plan to reimpose restrictions for COVID-19.
Beverage, however, encourages people to exercise caution and to use the free COVID-19 test kits that are available throughout Union County, including at Grande Ronde Hospital and the Center for Human Development.
Union County Commissioner Paul Anderes said the rise in COVID-19 numbers in Union County is something he is watching closely.
“They are concerning but not alarming," he said.
During the La Grande City Council meeting on July 6, Councilor Gary Lillard asked Union County Commissioner Matt Scarfo if the county had any plans regarding the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
Scarfo said that when coronavirus numbers started to spike, he consulted with CHD and the hospitals to ensure we had adequate resources.
“Yes, our cases are up, but we have 52 ICU beds available in our region. So, I’m really looking at the hospitals right now, and how we can help this, but the spread is there,” Scarfo said. “I’ve seen it a lot worse, but everyone, like I’ve said from the very beginning, if you have symptoms stay home. I think that’s the best thing I can say to anybody right now.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.