NORTH POWDER — The North Powder School Board will vote on the adoption of a 2020-21 budget Tuesday, one which would be about $100,000 greater than its 2019-20 spending plan.
The adoption, though, will not give members of the school board reason to experience a sense of relief. Superintendent Lance Dixon said there is a chance the board will have to make spending cuts later.
The budget is built on the assumption the Legislature will provide the state’s school districts $8.97 billion for the 2019-21 biennium. But the state expects the school fund to lose $490 million for 2020-21 due to the financial effects from mitigating the coronavirus pandemic.
The Legislature meets to decide on this in the summer.
“We will not have a true idea (about the budget situation) until then,” said Dixon.
wwHe believes the Legislature may meet as soon as early July to discuss the state school fund.
Dixon said should the Legislature reduce the state school fund, the North Powder School District would be in a position to avoid layoffs if the cut is not too extreme. The equivalent of two full-time positions are retiring or resigning. The district could forego filling those positions.
“We would make cuts through attrition,” Dixon said.
Whether fully funded or not, the 2020-21 school year will be the most challenging Dixon said he has encountered during his more-than-two-decade education career.
“It will be a heavy lift,” he said.
And the stress of dealing with the state’s COVID-19 sanitizing and social distancing rules for schools, he added, and the additional expenses this will entail, will be enormous.
Dixon added planning for the future is frustrating in today’s COVID-19 environment because the landscape changes almost daily.
“The best plan for today may not work tomorrow,” Dixon said.
