Northeast Oregon Housing Authority recieves COVID-19 funding

LA GRANDE — U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced Monday that 21 public housing authorities throughout Oregon will receive more than $5.7 million in grants to help with tenant-based rental assistance needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, including La Grande-based Northeast Oregon Housing Authority.
The local housing assistance organization received $158,000 in funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
“Oregonians battling the multiple economic challenges triggered by this public health crisis need to know there’s support available when they’re staying at home and fighting to keep a roof over their heads,” Wyden said in a press release. “I am gratified these local housing authorities are receiving this much-needed assistance to help the renters counting on them in Oregon.”
Merkley agreed:
“Oregon’s housing crisis is being made all the more urgent by a public health emergency, during which Oregonians are facing economic uncertainty and should stay home as much as possible to keep our communities safe,” Merkley said. “I’m glad we’re getting these grants out to help renters keep roofs over their heads during this pandemic, but let’s make no mistake — this problem predates the pandemic and will be with us until we put in place bold solutions that ensure every Oregonian has a decent place they can afford to live.”
“These funds will be greatly appreciated by landlords, tenants and all agencies working to assist those who are displaced or financially strapped because of this public health crisis,” NEOHA Executive Director Dale Inslee said in the press release.
The Umatilla County Housing Authority, which provides public housing for Gilliam, Morrow, Umatilla, and Wheeler counties, will receive more than $45,000 in aid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.