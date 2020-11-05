LA GRANDE — The Northeast Oregon Regional Food Bank supplies more than 16,000 food boxes to residents in Union, Grant, Wallowa and Baker counties.
Despite the increase in need due to COVID-19, Regional Food Bank manager Audrey Smith said the food bank is ready to help anyone in need during the holidays.
“In March and April the requests for food boxes peaked,” Smith said. “But folks this year have been very generous in donating food from their gardens.”
Smith said the center has processed an extra 372,000 pounds of food during the pandemic. With the senior center closed to the public due to COVID-19 regulations, the distribution center is using the space to store some of this food.
“We always make sure we have a basic food box available for anyone who needs it,” Smith said.
The Thanksgiving Day food boxes are different from the basic food boxes, according to Smith, as they contain a complete Thanksgiving meal, including a turkey, stuffing, cranberries and dessert.
“Families who usually take food boxes are often grateful for a specific box on the holiday,” she said. “Thanksgiving boxes can be a bit more expensive, and we always seem to run out of them, but we always have enough for basic food boxes.”
The Thanksgiving boxes are funded through “Turkey Bucks,” a donation a person can give at the register while shopping at Safeway. The money from the Turkey Bucks goes directly toward purchasing items for the Thanksgiving Day boxes.
“Donations provide more variety in what we can offer and bigger boxes,” Smith said.
The Safeway in La Grande this year has raised around $2,000 in Turkey Bucks, and the program lasts until Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26. In 2019, the food bank gave 450 holiday food boxes to people in need across the four counties it serves.
Smith said the need for food boxes increases during the winter as people may lose hours at work or juggle higher bills for heating and electricity.
The food for the boxes is stored at the Community Connection of Northeast Oregon Food Distribution Center and distributed to partnering food pantries throughout the region.
The food bank is moving out of the CCNO warehouse in July 2021, partly because it has outgrown the facility, Smith said. Additionally, the warehouse is owned by the Community Connection of Northeast Oregon transportation program, with funding from the Federal Transit Administration, and the FTA is no longer allowing the space to be used for the food bank.
The distribution center has a location in mind, at 10209 N. McAlister Road, La Grande, for its new warehouse, and CCNO is starting to fundraise for updates to the building, including for repairs. For more information about the capital project, visit https://ccno.org/food-bank/.
