UNION COUNTY — The Eastern Oregon Community Resource Network is connecting those in Eastern Oregon with the resources they need, according to the Building Healthy Families Executive Director Maria Weer.
Building Healthy Families, a nonprofit family support organization, is one of the 55 organizations that are part of the network. Others partners in Union County include Northeast Oregon Network, the Department of Human Services and school districts in Union County.
“Every agency brings something to the table,” Weer said. “But a common problem is that sometimes people still fall through the cracks. This network will help fill in some of those gaps.”
Weer explained the resource network provides a place for community organizations to share information about member needs, such as clothing, healthy food or essential household items. People in need do not directly contact the network but instead use a community partner’s connections to get the assistance.
When an EOCRN member becomes aware of a need, either through a phone call or through the EOCRN website, www.eocrn.org, the member first checks with local resources. If that member can’t meet the need, they post it on the website to mobilize the community. And those interested in becoming a member of the network can apply there as well.
“It is really a network of people we know who want to give something back to the community,” Weer said.
The new resource network also values privacy and uses custom matching to notify members with profiles that match the need. These EOCRN members contact the member who made the request to coordinate details to fulfill the need.
Initially, the organization was going to wait until January to launch, but after receiving coronavirus relief funding and realizing the need in the community for a centralized place for assistance, Weer said it moved the launch to September. Since launching, the network has filled several requests from community partners. Weer said she is looking forward to helping fulfill more in the future.
