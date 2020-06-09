NORTH POWDER — A bonus opportunity.
This is what North Powder School District students in middle school and high school, who were hurt by the sudden closure of schools in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak, are receiving this summer. The district is expanding its annual summer school to include instruction for students in middle school and high school.
Previously the summer school program, which started about a decade ago, served only elementary school students. But this summer it will be open to students in all grades. The four-week summer school starts June 15.
Superintendent Lance Dixon said the addition gives students the opportunity to complete semester classes they may not have due to the mid-March closure, after which only distance education was available. Dixon explained that some students did not complete semester classes following the closure for a variety of reasons, including the fact that some do not excel in distance education settings.
“We wanted to give them the chance to get their semester credits,” Dixon said.
Seniors will not be among the students who will be attending summer school. Dixon said all Powder Valley High School’s seniors graduated Saturday.
Dixon anticipates the summer school program will have about 10 middle and high school students and 30 elementary school students. The school will operate Monday-Thursday from 8-11:30 a.m. The district will prepare breakfasts and lunches for free for all students.
The summer school also represents the first time since mid-March that teachers will be providing instruction to students face-to-face.
“Our teachers are pretty excited about (the chance to again have students in their classrooms),” Dixon said.
The superintendent said this spring’s school closure and the distance education that followed were not something teachers welcomed.
“I’m sure nobody went into education (so they could) not be around kids,” he said.
Teachers and students at the extended summer school will be required to adhere to the state’s COVID-19-driven social distancing rules. This means no more than 10 students in a classroom at a time.
Dixon said rules like this will actually help students because many learn best in small group settings.
