LA GRANDE — The Oregon Department of Fishing and Wildlife announced it has canceled the Aug. 15 hunting class at Ladd Marsh, La Grande.
"Due to the uncertainty and changing status of the virus and county phases, other hunter education classes may be cancelled suddenly," ODFW spokesperson Michelle Dennehy. "For example, we are cancelling the class scheduled in Umatilla County soon due to the county returning to Stay Home status. ODFW will notify students when classes are cancelled."
Due to the class cancellations, the department also reported it is not requiring students to attend a field day.
"Students who complete the online course or workbook course may hunt without taking the field day this year," according to Dennehy. "So these field day cancellations will not mean a youth cannot hunt this fall."
