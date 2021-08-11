SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority reported Monday, Aug. 9, that 10 of the 55 Oregonians who died from COVID-19 in July were fully vaccinated.
The report corrected information previously issued by the agency, which originally reported that only five fully vaccinated Oregonians died from COVID-19 last month.
Health officials said that epidemiologists found that five deaths among fully vaccinated people had incorrectly been counted as deaths of unvaccinated individuals. The new data means that 18% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths in July were among fully vaccinated people.
Dr. Melissa Sutton, medical director for respiratory viral pathogens at the Oregon Health Authority, said it is too early to tell if the new information represents a trend.
“The overall numbers still show that people who are unvaccinated remain at far greater risk from COVID-19 illness, especially from the delta variant that is now being found in most cases in Oregon,” Sutton said.
