SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released its updated daily COVID-19 report on Wednesday, Jan. 27, revealing one new death in Union County.
An 84-year-old woman from Union County tested positive on Jan. 14 and died at Grande Ronde Hospital on Jan. 25. OHA reported that the woman had underlying conditions. Union County has recorded 66 COVID-19 deaths.
The report showed that Union County counted 55 COVID-19 cases on Jan. 25, while Wallowa County tallied 26. The update increased Union County’s case count to 4,371 since the start of the pandemic — Wallowa County’s total heightened to 1,064.
Across the state, 8,207 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were reported by OHA — Oregon’s case count since the start of the pandemic is 605,363. OHA reported 54 new COVID-19 deaths in the state, bringing the death toll to 6,048.
OHA’s weekly outbreak report showed 273 active COVID-19 outbreaks within seniors living communities and congregate living settings throughout Oregon.
The report showed that there are currently 1,061 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, which is a decrease of four individuals from the previous day’s report. There are 68 open adult ICU beds out of 652 in Oregon, while 259 adult non-ICU beds are available out of 4,192.
Oregons’ seven-day running average of vaccine doses per day is 11,041.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.