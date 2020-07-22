SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority announced it has published a COVID-19 test site locator to help Oregonians across find testing sites in their community.
The OHA in a press release Tuesday, July 21, reported the interactive map is available on pages in English and Spanish and can be toggled into multiple other languages. The webisites are healthoregon.org/covid19testing or healthoregon.org/pruebasdecovid19 (Spanish).
Union County has two testing sites: Center for Human Development, 2301 Cove Ave., La Grande, 541-962-8800; and Grande Ronde Hospital Community Clinic, 570 S. Eighth Ave., Elgin, 541-437-2273.
The Grande Ronde clinic requires an appointment and a screening and limits testing to individuals identified through investigations or individuals that meet Oregon State Public Health Lab criteria.
For Wallowa County, there are two testing sites in Enterprise: Winding Waters Community Health Center, 603 Medical Parkway, 541-426-4502, and Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, 541-426-3111.
Both require appointments, a physician order and other restrictions. Winding Waters also requires screening.
There also are several testing sites in neighboring counties, according to the website.
People who experience COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, should contact a health care provider to discuss whether to be tested. Health care providers determine whether testing is appropriate based on symptoms and test availability in their area.
"Removing barriers to testing is important to help Oregonians stay healthy and to slow the spread of COVID-19," said Dean Sidelinger, MD, state epidemiologist and state health officer. "This new resource can help people find ongoing testing locations in their community, which is especially important for people who don't have a primary care provider."
The OHA cannot guarantee people will be able to get tested at one of the sites. The agency recommends contacting a health care provider about getting a COVID-19 test.
The Oregon Department of Human Services and Oregon Health Authority also issued a call for organizations interested in helping the state implement its statewide plan to test all staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
The request for applications closes July 31, 2021, according to a press release from OHA, and seeks applicants who can perform specimen collection and diagnostic testing for COVID-19 infection in Oregon as part of the state's effort to test all long-term care facility staff and offer testing to all residents by September 30, 2020.
Although the closing date for the RFA is July 31, 2021, OHA plans to enter into contracts with approved applicants as soon as possible and on an ongoing basis to meet multiple testing service needs of Oregonians throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The RFA, including application requirements and attachments, can be accessed and downloaded from ORPIN website, http://orpin.oregon.gov/open.dll/welcome, and specifically from ORPIN Opportunity #OHA-5050-20.
