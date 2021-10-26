SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released its daily update Tuesday, Oct. 26, showing 1,557 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths in Oregon. On Wednesday, there were an additional 1,360 cases and 16 deaths.
The state’s total case count is up to 362,561 since the start of the pandemic, while the death toll is at 4,334.
Four new cases were reported in Union County Tuesday, while none were tallied in Wallowa County. On Wednesday, there were fourteen new cases were reported in Union County, which brings the county’s total to 3,229 since the start of the pandemic. In Wallowa County, two new cases Wednesday increased the county’s total to 695 cases since the beginning of COVID-19.
A 41-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on Oct. 19 died at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center on Oct. 25. The man had underlying conditions. With the new death, Union County’s death toll is up to 50 since the start of the pandemic.
There are currently 554 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is an increase of 14 from Tuesday’s report.
Out of 692 total adult ICU beds, there are 45 currently open in the state. There are 247 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,144 in Oregon.
The state’s seven-day running average on vaccination doses per day is currently 8,885.
