SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority recorded 2,011 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Oregon on its report for Wednesday, Sept. 29.
The Sept. 29 total, combined with 1,658 new cases reported on Sept. 28, brings the state total to 328,184 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Union County tallied 32 new cases on Sept. 29 and nine new cases on Sept. 28. The latest report brings Union County’s total this month to 576, while the county has recorded 2,918 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Wallowa County recorded 11 new cases on Sept. 29 and two new cases on Sept. 28, according to the state. The two-day total raises the county’s case county to 152 in the month of September and 571 since the start of the pandemic.
The number of hospitalized patients on Sept. 29 with COVID-19 across Oregon is 811, which is 11 fewer than Sept. 28. There are 235 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds.
There are 28 patients in Region 9 hospitals with COVID-19 as of Sept. 29, according to state data.
There are 56 available adult ICU beds out of 631 total (9% availability) and 345 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,218 (8% availability).
Across the state, there were 62 new deaths from COVID-19 recorded the last two days, according to the state. The overall death toll in Oregon since the start of the pandemic currently stands at 3,771.
The Sept. 28 report showed the death of a 41-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on Sept. 5 and died on Sept. 27 at Oregon Health and Science University Hospital. The man had underlying conditions.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.