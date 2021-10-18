SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released its latest COVID-19 update on Monday, Oct. 18, revealing one COVID-19 death in Union County.
A 92-year-old woman from Union County tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Oct. 15 at Grande Ronde Hospital. The woman had underlying conditions.
The report showed 31 new cases in Union County and three in Wallowa County. The newest report brings Union County’s total to 3,193 cases and 48 deaths since the start of the pandemic. In Wallowa County, there have been 676 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
The update showed 3,276 new confirmed and presumptive cases across Oregon, along with 24 new deaths. The report takes into account cases and deaths from over the weekend. The state’s death toll is up to 4,185, while the total case count since the start of the pandemic stands at 352,026.
In Oregon there are currently 561 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Out of 698 adult ICU beds in the state, 59 are currently available. There are 305 available adult non-ICU beds available out of 4,099.
The state’s seven-day running average for vaccine doses per day is 9,677.
