SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority detailed 15 new COVID-19 cases and one new death in Union County in its report on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
An 86-year-old man from Union County tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 28 and died at Grande Ronde Hospital on Sept. 29. OHA reported that he had underlying conditions.
The report, combined with 1,896 cases yesterday, brings Oregon's total to 331,709 since the start of the pandemic. The statewide death toll currently stands at 3,815.
The report brings Union County's total case count to 2,956 since the start of the pandemic, while there have been 40 deaths. In Wallowa County, there were four news COVID-19 cases on the latest report, bringing the county's total to 582.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state is currently 792, which is a decrease of 24 patients since yesterday’s report. There are presently 223 COVID-19 patients in ICU units. Throughout the state, there are 49 available adult ICU beds out of 696 total and 320 adult non-ICU beds out of 4,234.
The current seven-day running average for vaccine doses per day is 7,664.
