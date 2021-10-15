SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority reported two Union County COVID-19 deaths in its latest update on Friday, Oct. 15.

A 90-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on Sept. 17 died on Sept. 23 at his home. OHA is confirming the presence of underlying conditions.

A 74-year old woman from Union County who tested positive on Aug. 24 died on Aug. 31 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She experienced underlying conditions.

Across Oregon, 20 new deaths and 1,218 new cases were added to 24 deaths and 1,237 cases in yesterday's report. The update brings the state's death toll to 4,161 and total case count to 348,766.

The most recent report showed 14 new cases in Union County, in addition to 11 in the previous day's records. Wallowa tallied two new cases on the Oct. 15 report and seven in the update from Oct. 14.

Across the state, there are currently 563 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. There are 55 available adult ICU beds out of 684, along with 304 open adult non-ICU beds out of 4,082.

The state’s seven-day running average on vaccination doses per day stands at 10,193.

