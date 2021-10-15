top story OHA report shows two new COVID-19 deaths in Union County The Observer Oct 15, 2021 Oct 15, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority reported two Union County COVID-19 deaths in its latest update on Friday, Oct. 15.A 90-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on Sept. 17 died on Sept. 23 at his home. OHA is confirming the presence of underlying conditions.A 74-year old woman from Union County who tested positive on Aug. 24 died on Aug. 31 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She experienced underlying conditions.Across Oregon, 20 new deaths and 1,218 new cases were added to 24 deaths and 1,237 cases in yesterday's report. The update brings the state's death toll to 4,161 and total case count to 348,766.The most recent report showed 14 new cases in Union County, in addition to 11 in the previous day's records. Wallowa tallied two new cases on the Oct. 15 report and seven in the update from Oct. 14.Across the state, there are currently 563 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. There are 55 available adult ICU beds out of 684, along with 304 open adult non-ICU beds out of 4,082.The state’s seven-day running average on vaccination doses per day stands at 10,193. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Coronavirus Sections National Get breaking news! Download the App Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Would you like to receive our breaking news? Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists Coronavirus National Updates The unseen COVID-19 risk for unvaccinated people Ohio offers $1M weekly prize as vaccine incentive CDC director says mask turnaround based solely on science Poll: 15% of Americans worse off a year into pandemic U.S. recommends 'pause' for J&J vaccine over clot reports U.S. pandemic toll: in 1 year, half a million Lives CDC: Schools can reopen without teacher shots News of the Weird First reported case of COVID-19 variant found in Colorado Season's greetings: Cards solicited for COVID-19 patients
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.