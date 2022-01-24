SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released its weekend COVID-19 update on Monday, Jan. 24, revealing 125 new cases in Union County and 28 new cases in Wallowa County.
The update, which tallied cases from Jan. 21 through Jan. 23, increased Union County's total case count to 4,281 since the start of the pandemic. Wallowa County’s new cases increased the county to over the 1,000 mark, reaching 1,020 since the beginning of COVID-19.
Across the state, 19,400 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported over the weekend — Oregon’s total case count is up to 590,270 since the start of the pandemic. OHA reported 17 new deaths, bringing Oregon’s death toll to 5,953.
The report showed that there are currently 1,045 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon. There are currently 161 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, according to the update.
Out of 643 total adult ICU beds in the state, 48 are currently available. There are 243 open adult non-ICU beds out of 4,096.
Oregon’s seven-day running average of vaccine doses per day is 12,159, according to OHA’s latest report.
