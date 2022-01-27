SALEM — Over a two-day stretch, The Oregon Health Authority reported 140 new cases of COVID-19 in Union County, as well as the 66th death associated with the disease. In the same time span, Wallowa County had 51 new cases and reported its 14th death.
The OHA reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 in Union County on Wednesday, Jan. 26, and an additional 85 cases on Jan. 27. The Jan. 26 report showed an 84-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive on Jan. 14 died at Grande Ronde Hospital on Jan. 25. OHA reported that the woman had underlying conditions.
The next day, in Wallowa County, it was reported a 70-year-old woman died at home on Dec. 15, 2021. The woman had tested positive on Aug. 4 and was reported to have had underlying conditions.
Wallowa County had 26 reported cases on Jan. 26, and an additional 25 cases on Jan. 27.
The new update increased Union County’s total case count to 4,453 since the start of the pandemic, while Wallowa County’s total increased to 1,089.
Combined, the two reports showed 16,078 new cases and 73 deaths in the state. Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 613,221 cases and 6,067 deaths in Oregon.
The state also released its breakthrough report Jan. 27, which showed that 16,417 (28.8%) out of the 57,011 cases between Jan. 16 and Jan. 22 were breakout cases among vaccinated individuals. There were 40,594 (71.1%) positive cases among unvaccinated individuals. In that time range, in Union County there 95 breakthrough cases, and in Wallowa County there were 28.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.