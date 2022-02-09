SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released its daily COVID-19 report on Wednesday, Feb. 9, revealing 15 new cases in Union County. Wallowa County totaled five new cases in the report.

The latest report increased Union County’s total case count to 4,840 since the start of the pandemic, while Wallowa County’s total increased to 1,191.

Across the state, OHA reported 3,309 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases — Oregon’s total case count now stands at 668,783.

The report showed 57 new deaths in the state, bringing Oregon’s death toll to 6,322.

The report showed that there are currently 1,042 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is a decrease of 13 patients from yesterday’s report.

Out of 633 total adult ICU beds in the state, 57 are currently available. There are 233 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,286 in the state.

Oregon’s seven-day running average of vaccine doses per day stands at 7,243.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.