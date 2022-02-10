SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released its daily COVID-19 update on Thursday, Feb. 10, revealing 20 new cases in Union County. Wallowa County totaled six COVID-19 cases in the report.

The new cases increased Union County’s total case count since the start of the pandemic to 4,860. Wallowa County’s total has increased to 1,197 since the start of COVID-19.

Across the state, OHA reported 3,176 new confirmed and presumptive cases — Oregon’s case count grew to 671,923. The 22 new deaths on the report brought the state’s death toll to 6,344.

The report showed that there are 1,007 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is a decrease of 35 patients from yesterday’s report.

Out of 688 total ICU beds in the state, there are currently 54 available. There are 246 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,262.

Oregon’s seven-day running average of vaccine doses per day is 7,159.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.