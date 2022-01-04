SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released its daily COVID-19 report on Tuesday, Jan. 4, revealing 29 new cases in Union County and 10 new cases in Wallowa County.
Both counties registered their highest one-day totals in the past 30 days. As of Jan. 2, the weekly infection rate was 208.6 per 100,000 individuals for Union County, and 265 per 100,000 in Wallowa County.
The update increased Union County’s case count since the start of the pandemic to 3,598, while Wallowa County’s total increased to 804. Neither county tallied any COVID-19 deaths on the latest update.
Across Oregon, 4,540 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were totaled by OHA. The new cases brought the statewide case count since the beginning of COVID-19 to 435,453. OHA reported 44 new deaths in Oregon, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,710.
There are currently 510 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is an increase of 12 patients from the previous report. OHA reported that there are 59 available adult ICU beds out of 658 in Oregon. Out of 4,068 total adult non-ICU beds, 257 are currently open.
Oregon’s seven-day running average of vaccine doses per day is 10,009, down from its previous seven-day average of 9,493.
As of Jan. 4, Oregon needs 783,023 people to get a booster to reach the goal set by Gov. Kate Brown on Dec. 17 to have an additional 1 million Oregonians boosted.
