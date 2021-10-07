SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority documented 1,453 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in its report on Thursday, Oct. 7, and 1,580 on Friday, Oct. 8. The 59 deaths Thursday and 23 Friday increase Oregon’s death toll since the start of the pandemic to 3,982.
Union County tallied 14 new cases Thursday and 28 Friday, which brings the county’s total to 108 for October. The county has recorded 3,065 positive cases since the beginning of COVID-19.
Wallowa County’s six new cases Thursday and 11 Friday brings its monthly total to 61, while there have been 644 total cases since the start of the pandemic, per OHA.
Across the state, there are 48 available adult ICU beds out of 688 total and 294 open adult non-ICU beds out of 4,229. The current number of patients in Oregon hospitalized with COVID-19 stands at 656, which is a decrease of 43 patients from the Oct. 7 report.
In Union County, 55.8% of adults 18 or older are vaccinated. Wallowa County is currently at a 65.3% vaccination rate of adults 18 or older. The current seven-day running average of vaccine doses administered per day in Oregon is 11,947.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to include Friday's numbers.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.