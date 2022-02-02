SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released its daily COVID-19 update on Wednesday, Feb. 2, revealing 43 new COVID-19 cases in Union County. Wallowa County totaled 12 cases on the report.
The new cases increased Union County’s case count to 4,690 since the start of the pandemic, while Wallowa County’s total increased to 1,145.
Across the state, 5,143 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were reported — Oregon’s total case count increased to 643,973 since the start of the pandemic. OHA reported 39 new deaths in the state, increasing the death toll in Oregon to 6,163.
OHA’s weekly COVID-19 outbreak report showed 310 active outbreaks among senior living communities and congregate living settings.
The report revealed that there are currently 1,104 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is a decrease of nine patients from yesterday’s report. There are 193 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care unit beds throughout the state.
Out of 658 total adult ICU beds in Oregon, 50 are currently available. There are 357 open adult non-ICU beds out of 4,151.
Oregon’s seven-day running average of vaccine doses per day is 9,355.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.