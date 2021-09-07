LA GRANDE — The Oregon Health Authority reported 54 deaths from COVID-19 and 5,821 new confirmed and presumptive cases in Oregon between Friday, Sept. 3, and Monday, Sept. 6.

In that period of time, Union County experienced 57 new cases and Wallowa County tallied 19.

Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll since the start of the pandemic stands at 3,326 and the total number of cases in the state has reached 289,649.

Through the start of September, Union County is up to 94 total cases and Wallowa County stands at 45.

Across the state, 1,140 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 300 are in ICU beds. There are 57 ICU beds available out of 641 total and 409 non-ICU beds open out of 4,317 in Oregon.

