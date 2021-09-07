top story OHA reports 5,821 new COVID-19 cases over last four days The Observer Sep 7, 2021 Sep 7, 2021 Updated 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LA GRANDE — The Oregon Health Authority reported 54 deaths from COVID-19 and 5,821 new confirmed and presumptive cases in Oregon between Friday, Sept. 3, and Monday, Sept. 6.In that period of time, Union County experienced 57 new cases and Wallowa County tallied 19.Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll since the start of the pandemic stands at 3,326 and the total number of cases in the state has reached 289,649.Through the start of September, Union County is up to 94 total cases and Wallowa County stands at 45.Across the state, 1,140 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 300 are in ICU beds. There are 57 ICU beds available out of 641 total and 409 non-ICU beds open out of 4,317 in Oregon. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Coronavirus Sections National Get breaking news! Download the App Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Would you like to receive our breaking news? Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists Coronavirus National Updates 'Yes, I am willing to lose my job': 2 local doctors choose not to get vaccinated even as area hospitals require it The unseen COVID-19 risk for unvaccinated people Ohio offers $1M weekly prize as vaccine incentive CDC director says mask turnaround based solely on science Poll: 15% of Americans worse off a year into pandemic U.S. recommends 'pause' for J&J vaccine over clot reports U.S. pandemic toll: in 1 year, half a million Lives CDC: Schools can reopen without teacher shots News of the Weird First reported case of COVID-19 variant found in Colorado
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.