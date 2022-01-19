SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released its daily COVID-19 report, revealing 52 new cases in Union County and 22 cases in Wallowa County.
Across the state, 8,538 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported — Oregon’s total case count increased to 549,942 since the start of the pandemic. The report showed 15 new deaths in Oregon, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,908.
The latest update pushed Union County’s total case count since the start of the pandemic past the 4,000 mark, raising the total to 4,027. The new cases reported in Wallowa County increased the total case count to 959. Neither county reported any deaths on the latest OHA update.
OHA stated that 921 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is an increase of 10 patients from yesterday’s report. There are currently 134 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, a decrease of 18 from the previous day’s report.
Out of 660 total adult ICU beds in the state, 47 are currently available. There are 235 open adult non-ICU beds out of 4,109 in Oregon.
The state’s seven-day running average of vaccine doses per day is 15,033.
