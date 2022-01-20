SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released its daily COVID-19 report on Thursday, Jan. 20, revealing 61 new cases in Union County. The report indicated 13 new cases in Wallowa County.
The newest report increased Union County’s total to 4,088 since the start of the pandemic. Wallowa County’s case count rose to 972 since the start of COVID-19.
Across the state, 10,034 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported — Oregon’s total case count since the start of the pandemic is 559,960. The eight new deaths on the report increased the state’s death toll to 5,916.
OHA’s weekly outbreak report indicated that there are 210 COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings.
According to the report, 981 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is an increase of 60 patients from yesterday’s report. There are currently 142 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, an increase of eight from the previous day’s report.
There are currently 45 available adult ICU beds out of 648 total in Oregon. Out of 4,146 total adult non-ICU beds in the state, 251 are available.
Oregon’s seven-day running average on vaccine doses per day is 14,865.
