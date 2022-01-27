SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released its daily COVID-19 report on Thursday, Jan. 27, revealing 85 new cases in Union County. Wallowa County tallied 25 cases in the latest report.
The new update increased Union County’s total case count to 4,453 since the start of the pandemic, while Wallowa County’s total increased to 1,089. The OHA report did not include deaths by county.
Across the state, 7,871 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported — Oregon’s total case count since the start of COVID-19 is 613,221. OHA reported 19 new deaths in the state, raising the death toll to 76,067.
OHA’s COVID-19 breakthrough report released today showed that 16,417 (28.8%) out of the 57,011 cases between Jan. 16 and Jan. 22 were breakout cases among vaccinated individuals. There were 40,594 (71.1%) positive cases among unvaccinated individuals.
The report indicated that 1,130 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon, an increase of 69 individuals from yesterday’s report. There are 169 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care unit beds, an increase of 14 patients from yesterday’s update.
Out of 655 total ICU beds in the state, 59 are currently open. There are 266 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,188.
Oregon’s seven-day running average of vaccine doses per day is 10,859.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.