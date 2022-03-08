SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released its daily COVID-19 report on Tuesday, March 8, revealing four new cases in Union County. Wallowa County did not experience any new cases on the report.

The new cases increased Union County’s total case count to 5,004 since the start of the pandemic. Wallowa County’s total stands at 1,241.

Across the state, OHA reported 397 new cases — Oregon’s case count since the start of the pandemic increased to 698,127. The 29 newly reported deaths increased Oregon’s death toll to 6,772.

OHA’s report showed that there are currently 291 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, which is a decrease of 13 patients from yesterday’s report.

Out of 655 total adult ICU beds in the state, 83 are currently available. There are 416 open adult non-ICU beds out of 4,287 in Oregon.

Oregon’s seven-day running average of vaccine doses per day stands at 3,075.

