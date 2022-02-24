SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released its daily COVID-19 report on Thursday, Feb. 24, revealing four new cases in Union County. Wallowa County tallied one new case on the report.
The new cases increased Union County’s total case count to 4,983 since the start of the pandemic, while Wallowa County’s total increased to 1,228.
Across the state, 856 new confirmed and presumptive cases were included on the latest report — Oregon’s total case count since the start of COVID-19 is now 691,337.
The 59 new deaths on the report increased Oregon’s death toll to 6,578 since the start of the pandemic.
The weekly COVID-19 outbreak report from OHA revealed 314 total active outbreaks among care facilities, senior living communities and congregate living settings.
The latest COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report showed that 41.3% of the cases from Feb. 13 through Feb. 19 were vaccine breakthrough cases. Out of the 5,787 cases, 58.6% were among unvaccinated individuals.
OHA’s report showed that there are currently 528 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is a decrease of 51 cases from yesterday’s report.
According to OHA, there are 94 available adult ICU beds out of 674 in the state. Out of 4,284 available adult non-ICU beds, there are currently 350 available.
Oregon’s seven-day running average of vaccine doses per day is currently 4,502.
