SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released its daily COVID-19 brief on Thursday, Jan. 13, revealing 31 new COVID-19 cases and one new COVID-19 death in Union County. Wallowa County recorded 15 new cases in the report.
A 90-year-old man from Union County tested positive on Dec. 31 and died on Jan. 10 at Grande Ronde Hospital. OHA reported that the man had underlying conditions.
The new cases increased Union County’s total to 3,828 since the start of the pandemic, while Wallowa County’s total increased to 876. The new death in Union County increased the county’s death toll to 65.
Across Oregon, 9,796 cases and 25 new deaths were reported by OHA. The report increased the state’s case count to 504,731 since the start of COVID-19, while the death toll is up to 5,870.
The report showed that there are currently 777 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, which is an increase of 21 patients from yesterday's report. There are 144 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care units.
Out of 656 total adult ICU beds in Oregon, 36 are currently available. There are 233 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,127 in the state.
Oregon’s seven-day running average of vaccine doses per day is 16,057.
