SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released its latest COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon, which showed one new case in Union County. Wallowa County also added one new case on the report.
The additional case comes on the heel of yesterday's 28 new cases, the highest number of cases the county saw in the past month. The new case brings the county’s total to 3,466 since the start of the pandemic. Wallowa County stands at 769 cases.
Across Oregon, 909 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported — the state’s case count since the beginning of COVID-19 is up to 404,229. The report showed 19 new deaths in Oregon, which brought the death toll to 5,527.
There are currently 389 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, which is a increase of 9 patients from yesterday’s report. There are 57 open adult ICU beds out of 694 in the state and 239 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,136.
OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released today, found that 69.8% of the 4,983 reported COVID-19 cases between Dec. 5 through Oct. 11, occurred in people who were unvaccinated. There were 1,507 breakthrough cases, accounting for 30.2% of all cases.
The seven-day running average of vaccine doses per day in Oregon is currently 21,513.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.