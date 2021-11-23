SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released its updated daily COVID-19 report on Tuesday, Nov. 23, revealing new COVID-19 deaths in Union and Wallowa counties.
A 59-year-old man from Union County tested positive on Oct. 31 and died on Nov. 18 at Grande Ronde Hospital. The man reportedly had underlying conditions.
A 97-year-old woman from Wallowa County tested positive on Sept. 30 and died on Oct. 30. The woman had underlying conditions, but the location of death is yet to be confirmed.
In Union County, four new COVID-19 positive tests brought the county’s total to 3,347 since the start of the pandemic. The report revealed one new case in Wallowa County, bringing the county’s total to 737 since the beginning of COVID-19.
Across the state, 1,753 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported. OHA reported 103 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing Oregon’s death toll to 5,017 since the start of the pandemic.
The report showed that there are 74 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total in Oregon, while 354 adult non-ICU beds are open out of 4,403.
The seven-day running average on vaccine doses per day stands at 17,432.
