SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released its daily COVID-19 report on Tuesday, Nov. 30, showing one new death in Union County.
A 70-year old woman from Union County tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Nov. 29 at Grande Ronde Hospital. The woman reportedly had underlying conditions.
Union County has totaled 55 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The report showed two new cases in Union County and three new cases in Wallowa County. To date, Union County has counted 3,387 total COVID-19 positive cases and Wallowa County has tallied 757.
Across the state, 1,054 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported — Oregon’s total since the start of the pandemic has reached 391,099 cases. OHA reported 19 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 5,161.
There are currently 404 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is an increase of eight patients from yesterday’s report. Out of 687 adult ICU beds in the state, 52 are available. There are 317 open adult non-ICU beds out of 4,118 in Oregon.
Oregon’s seven-day running average of vaccination doses stands at 13,576.
