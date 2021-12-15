SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released its latest COVID-19 update on Wednesday, Dec. 15, which showed 28 new cases and one new death in Union County. Wallowa County added one new case on the report.
A 67-year-old-man from Union County who tested positive on Nov. 23 died on Dec. 9 at Grande Ronde Hospital. The man reportedly had underlying conditions.
The 28 cases is the highest single day mark over the last 30 days and brings the county’s total to 3,465 since the start of the pandemic. Wallowa County stands at 768 cases. Union County's death toll is up to 58.
Across Oregon, 883 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported — the state’s case count since the beginning of COVID-19 is up to 402,436. The report showed 49 new deaths in Oregon, which brought the death toll to 5,469.
There are currently 382 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, which is a decrease of 26 patients from yesterday’s report. There are 59 open adult ICU beds out of 685 in the state and 272 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,143.
The seven-day running average of vaccine doses per day in Oregon is currently 21,820.
