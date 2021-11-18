SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released its updated daily report on Thursday, Nov. 18, which showed one new COVID-19 death in Union County.
An 86-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on Nov. 15 died at Grande Ronde Hospital on Nov. 16. The man reportedly had underlying conditions.
The update showed 10 new cases in Union County, which brings the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 3,337. With the one new death, the county’s death toll stands at 53 since the start of COVID-19.
In Wallowa County, one newly reported case increased the county’s total case count to 736 since the start of the pandemic.
Across Oregon, 1,160 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were reported to bring the state’s total to 382,990. The 13 new deaths increased the state’s death toll to 4,886.
OHA’s weekly breakthrough report revealed that 74.5% of the 5,924 reported COVID-19 cases from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13 were among unvaccinated individuals. There were 1,508 breakthrough cases.
Throughout the state, 419 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The report showed that there are 65 open adult ICU beds out of 689 in the state. Out of 4,123 adult non-ICU beds in Oregon, 252 are currently open.
Oregon’s current seven-day running average of vaccine doses per day stands at 17,986.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.