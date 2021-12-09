SALEM — In the Oregon Health Authority’s daily COVID-19 report on Thursday, Dec. 9, Union County tallied six new positive cases. In Wallowa County, one new case was reported.
The report increased Union County’s total case count to 3,434 since the start of the pandemic. Wallowa County has totaled 767 positive cases.
Across the state, 901 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were included in the daily report. OHA indicated that 38 new deaths were reported, which brought Oregon’s death toll to 5,356. The new cases increased the state’s total to 399,361 since the start of the pandemic.
OHA’s latest breakthrough report indicated that 6,496 (69.4%) of the reported COVID-19 cases between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4 were among unvaccinated individuals. There were 1,989 (30.6%) breakout cases in that same time frame. According to OHA, there have been 47,687 total breakthrough cases in Oregon.
There are currently 404 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, which is an increase of seven patients from yesterday’s report. Out of 682 adult ICU beds in Oregon, 56 are currently available. There are 247 open adult non-ICU beds out of 4,171.
Oregon’s seven-day running average of vaccine doses per day stands at 23,668.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.