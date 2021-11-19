top story OHA reports six new COVID-19 cases in Union County The Observer Nov 19, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SALEM — Union County added six new COVID-19 positive cases in the Oregon Health Authority’s report on Friday, Nov. 19. The report brings the county’s total to 3,343 since the start of the pandemic.OHA reported zero new cases in Wallowa County, keeping its total at 736 cases since the beginning of COVID-19.Across Oregon, 1,090 new cases were reported along with 28 new deaths. The latest report brings the state’s total case count to 384,062, while the death toll stands at 4,914.The report detailed a technical issue that led to 3,094 test results being mislabeled at positive on Nov. 15. The tests were re-assigned to the appropriate status and OHA’s data has been refreshed.In Oregon, 407 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. There are 62 available adult ICU beds out of 699 and 261 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,059.The state’s seven-day running average of vaccine doses per day stands at 18,191. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Coronavirus Sections National Get breaking news! Download the App Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Would you like to receive our breaking news? Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists Coronavirus National Updates Unvaccinated 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19 in Wisconsin CDC votes to recommend booster shots, mix-and-match vaccinations The unseen COVID-19 risk for unvaccinated people Ohio offers $1M weekly prize as vaccine incentive CDC director says mask turnaround based solely on science Poll: 15% of Americans worse off a year into pandemic U.S. recommends 'pause' for J&J vaccine over clot reports U.S. pandemic toll: in 1 year, half a million Lives CDC: Schools can reopen without teacher shots News of the Weird
