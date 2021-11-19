SALEM — Union County added six new COVID-19 positive cases in the Oregon Health Authority’s report on Friday, Nov. 19. The report brings the county’s total to 3,343 since the start of the pandemic.

OHA reported zero new cases in Wallowa County, keeping its total at 736 cases since the beginning of COVID-19.

Across Oregon, 1,090 new cases were reported along with 28 new deaths. The latest report brings the state’s total case count to 384,062, while the death toll stands at 4,914.

The report detailed a technical issue that led to 3,094 test results being mislabeled at positive on Nov. 15. The tests were re-assigned to the appropriate status and OHA’s data has been refreshed.

In Oregon, 407 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. There are 62 available adult ICU beds out of 699 and 261 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,059.

The state’s seven-day running average of vaccine doses per day stands at 18,191.

