SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released its daily COVID-19 report on Monday, Jan. 3, revealing 41 new cases in Union County and six new cases in Wallowa County. Those totals encompassed the three-day New Year's weekend.
The update increased Union County’s case count since the start of the pandemic to 3,569, while Wallowa County’s total increased to 794. Neither county tallied any COVID-19 deaths on the latest update.
Across Oregon, 9,701 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were totaled by OHA. The new cases brought the statewide case count since the beginning of COVID-19 to 430,931. OHA reported 11 new deaths in Oregon, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,666.
“We already have seen the impacts of the highly transmissible Omicron variant across the country since late December,” said Dr. Tom Jeanne, deputy state health officer and epidemiologist. “Our data shows the omicron variant is here and now fueling the surge in cases. It will likely lead to a rise in hospitalizations and, sadly, deaths.”
There are currently 498 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is an increase of 36 patients from the previous report. OHA reported that there are 60 available adult ICU beds out of 656 in Oregon. Out of 4,066 total adult non-ICU beds, 232 are currently open.
Oregon’s seven-day running average of vaccine doses per day is 9,493, down from its previous seven-day average of 13,766.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.