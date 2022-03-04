SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released its daily COVID-19 report on Friday, March 4, revealing three new cases in Union County. Wallowa County did not tally any cases on the report.

The additional cases increased Union County’s total case count to 5,002 since the start of the pandemic.

Across the state, OHA reported 741 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases — Oregon’s total case count since the beginning of COVID-19 is 696,717.

The report showed 23 new deaths in Oregon, bringing the death toll to 6,709.

OHA reported that there are 375 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is a decrease of 29 cases from yesterday’s report.

Out of 669 total adult ICU beds in the state, 84 are currently available. There are 323 open adult non-ICU beds out of 4,241.

Oregon’s seven-day running average of vaccine doses per day is 3,574.

