SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released its daily COVID-19 report on Tuesday, March 29, revealing three new cases in Union County.

The new cases increased Union County’s total case count to 5,016 since the start of the pandemic.

Across the state, Oregon totaled 351 new confirmed and presumptive cases — the state’s total case count increased to 703,465. The report showed 42 new deaths, bringing Oregon’s death toll to 7,115.

The report showed that there are currently 111 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is a decrease of seven patients from yesterday’s report.

Out of 672 total adult ICU beds, 114 are currently available in the state. There are 401 open adult non-ICU beds in Oregon.

The seven-day running average of vaccine doses per day is 1,990.

