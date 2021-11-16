top story OHA reports two new COVID-19 deaths in Union County The Observer Nov 16, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released its updated COVID-19 information on Tuesday, Nov. 16, revealing two new deaths in Union County.An 85-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on Oct. 18 died at Grande Ronde Hospital on Nov. 12. The man had underlying conditions.An 82-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on Oct. 13 died at Grande Ronde Hospital on Nov. 13. He had underlying conditions.The two new deaths bring the county’s death toll to 52 since the beginning of the pandemic.The report showed 14 new COVID-19 cases in Union County, which brings the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 3,336. OHA reported zero new cases in Wallowa County.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterAcross the state, 1,935 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported. OHA recorded 53 new deaths in Oregon in the latest report, which brings the state’s death toll to 4,803.There are currently 461 patients across Oregon hospitalized with COVID-19, which is a decrease of 13 from yesterday’s report.Out of 687 total adult ICD beds, 74 are currently available. There are 351 open adult non-ICU beds out of 4,074 in the state.Oregon’s seven-day running average of vaccine doses administered per day currently stands at 16,421. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Unvaccinated 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19 in Wisconsin Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Coronavirus Sections National Get breaking news! Download the App Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Would you like to receive our breaking news? Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists Coronavirus National Updates Unvaccinated 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19 in Wisconsin CDC votes to recommend booster shots, mix-and-match vaccinations The unseen COVID-19 risk for unvaccinated people Ohio offers $1M weekly prize as vaccine incentive CDC director says mask turnaround based solely on science Poll: 15% of Americans worse off a year into pandemic U.S. recommends 'pause' for J&J vaccine over clot reports U.S. pandemic toll: in 1 year, half a million Lives CDC: Schools can reopen without teacher shots News of the Weird
