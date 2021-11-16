SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released its updated COVID-19 information on Tuesday, Nov. 16, revealing two new deaths in Union County.

An 85-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on Oct. 18 died at Grande Ronde Hospital on Nov. 12. The man had underlying conditions.

An 82-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on Oct. 13 died at Grande Ronde Hospital on Nov. 13. He had underlying conditions.

The two new deaths bring the county’s death toll to 52 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The report showed 14 new COVID-19 cases in Union County, which brings the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 3,336. OHA reported zero new cases in Wallowa County.

Across the state, 1,935 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported. OHA recorded 53 new deaths in Oregon in the latest report, which brings the state’s death toll to 4,803.

There are currently 461 patients across Oregon hospitalized with COVID-19, which is a decrease of 13 from yesterday’s report.

Out of 687 total adult ICD beds, 74 are currently available. There are 351 open adult non-ICU beds out of 4,074 in the state.

Oregon’s seven-day running average of vaccine doses administered per day currently stands at 16,421.

