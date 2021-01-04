PORTLAND — Oregon Health Authority has expanded its multilingual Safe + Strong education campaign with a new theme and materials to help communities find simple, culturally specific information on safely connecting with family and friends this winter.
Led by the theme “Love Finds a Way,” new campaign materials and resources available in 12 languages provide fresh public health recommendations on preventing the spread of COVID-19.
“Oregonians continue to show their resilience through this pandemic by finding new ways to stay connected while physically apart,” said Oregon Public Health Director Rachael Banks in a press release. “Love, and a good plan, will keep us strong.”
The Safe + Strong campaign focuses on Oregonians who are Black, Indigenous and People of Color. The campaign website, www.safestrongoregon.org, features culturally relevant tools and information and resources for food and rental assistance, unemployment benefits and health coverage.
The aim of the Safe + Strong campaign is to help communities continue to make safe choices, while recognizing people need simple plans to protect themselves and their families. The site’s new “Make a plan” page contains reminders and information on what activities are low, medium or high risk for spreading COVID-19.
According to the release, OHA data show 38% of COVID-19 cases have been linked to people who identify as Latino/a/x. And more than 50% of cases have been linked to people identifying as Black, Asian, American Indian/Native Alaskan, Pacific Islander, or Latino/a/x. The state’s history of racism and oppression, as well as inequitable access to medical services, have exacerbated the impacts of COVID-19 in many communities.
