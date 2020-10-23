PORTLAND —Oregon Health Authority reported the state experienced an spike in opioid overdose deaths this past spring compared to last year, and public health experts believe use of illicit fentanyl and methamphetamine is driving the increase.
Analysts in the Injury and Violence Prevention Section at the OHA Public Health Division found Oregon had a nearly 70% increase in the number of overdose deaths during April and May 2020 compared to the same time in 2019. There also was a nearly 8% increase in the number of overdose deaths during the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.
What’s unclear is what effect the COVID-19 pandemic may have had on opioid misuse in Oregon.
“Until more data become available, it is premature to say how much of the spike in overdose deaths is attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Tom Jeanne, deputy state health officer and deputy state epidemiologist at the Public Health Division. “However, the realization that we will be dealing with COVID-19 for some time, and other stressors related to jobs, school and social isolation, may increase feelings of anxiety and depression, and that can lead to a harmful level of alcohol or other drug use.”
The preliminary data come from the State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System, which includes combined and abstracted data from medical examiners and death certificates.
The analysis also found between April and May 2020 there was a 28% increase in overdose deaths and a more than 15% increase in overdose deaths between March and April. And opioid-involved deaths accounted for almost 73% of total overdose deaths in May 2020.
Of opioid-involved deaths, the data show, fentanyl and heroin continue to be the drugs most frequently involved, and fentanyl-involved deaths accounted for almost 40% of total overdose deaths in May 2020.
The analysis also found methamphetamine/amphetamine-involved deaths accounted for more than 40% of all overdose deaths in May 2020.
Those who need help to stop using opioids can talk to their health care providers or view OHA’s list of resources.
In addition, Oregon law allows lay people to carry and use naloxone, a medication that can be used to reverse an opioid overdose, on other people. Learn more about naloxone.
Oregon-based nonprofit Lines for Life and OHA recently launched the Safe + Strong Helpline at 1-800-923-4357. The line offers free, 24-7 emotional support and resource referral to anyone who needs it. Callers are routed to a counselor who can provide emotional support, mental health triage, drug and alcohol counseling, crisis counseling or just connection.
