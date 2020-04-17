OLCC suspends license of S. Oregon bar for coronavirus violations

  • 0

CAVE JUNCTION — The Oregon Liquor Control Commission suspended the license of a southern Oregon bar that violated restrictions for stemming the spread of coronavirus.

Cave Junction’s Sportsman Tavern is the first Oregon establishment to have its license suspended for allegedly defying an executive order that, among other mandates, bans on-premise consumption of food or drink.

The OLCC handed down the suspension April 10, the day after a commission inspector checked out an email tip from a “concerned citizen” who noticed activity at the bar, according to agency spokesman Mark Pettinger.

The inspector saw people going in and out of the building, Pettinger said. The inspector went inside, Pettinger said, and there were drinks at the bar.

Owner Kim Sanders told The Associated Press the bar hasn’t been open, he wasn’t trying to violate Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order and he plans to challenge the license suspension.

“We are law-abiding citizens,” he told the Associated Press, noting when the inspector arrived, his employees were done for the day, sitting apart and having pizza and a drink. “I’m trying to go by this (order) and I dearly, dearly care about people. I would never try to do anything that would hurt anybody.”

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission has investigated 59 complaints of establishments allegedly violating Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order since March 15, Pettinger said.

In nearly all cases, the establishments were closed or serving food-to-go when inspectors arrived, Pettinger said.

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission also reported liquor stores sold close to $66 million in distilled spirits in March, an almost 20% increase in sales compared to March 2019, and a new March sales record. December 2019 is the all-time monthly sales record for liquor at $75.85 million.

“The upsurge in sales from agent-operated liquor stores is attributed to changes in consumer behavior due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” according to the press release from the commission. “Specifically, liquor consumption has shifted from sit-down bars and restaurants to consumers purchasing distilled spirts by-the-bottle for at home consumption.”

March liquor sales figures show the shift from bar and restaurant licensees to consumers. Licensee sales were $6.4 million in 2020 compared to more than $13.7 million in March 2019, a drop of 53%. In comparison, consumer liquor sales increased from $41.2 million in March 2019 to $59.5 million last month, a 44 percent increase.

OLCC liquor stores also have issued more than $500,000 in refunds to 94 bars and restaurants for returned liquor. The value of unsold product at liquor stores increased from $67.5 million to $78.6 million.

“These numbers may be alarming to those concerned about alcohol dependency, but it reflects the shift in consumption, not an increase in consumption,” according to Steve Marks, OLCC executive director.

———

Observer staff contributed to this article.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

National
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.