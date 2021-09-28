LA GRANDE — One man was seriously injured in an early morning motor vehicle crash Tuesday, Sept. 28, on Interstate 84, about 12 miles west of La Grande near the Spring Creek Exit.
Abraham Ortiz, 37, Heber City, Utah, was eastbound on I-84 when his 2000 Audi collided with a parked tractor-trailer shortly after 3:30 a.m. Ortiz had to be extricated from his vehicle by crews from the La Grande Rural and the La Grande fire departments.
The extrication process was an involved one.
“The roof of the car had to be torn off," said Sgt. Grant Jackson of the OSP.
There were no other occupants in the Audi, police said.
Ortiz was transported to Grande Ronde Hospital by ambulance, Jackson said, with life-threatening injuries.
Matthew Ellenberger, 49, Meridian, Idaho, told police he was sleeping in his vehicle at the time of the crash. He was not injured in the accident. No passengers were in the truck driver’s vehicle.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.