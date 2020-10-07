SALEM — Oregon has completed initial COVID-19 testing of staff and consenting residents in 683 long-term care facilities statewide.
The Oregon Department of Human Services announced the action in a press release Tuesday, Oct. 6. DHA and the Oregon Health Authority handled the testing, which achieves the first of two objectives of Gov. Kate Brown’s testing plan.
Baseline testing found the overall rate of COVID-19 infections in nursing, assisted living and residential care facilities is 2.2% based on preliminary results, according to the press release. Facilities were required to complete administration of tests by Sept. 30 and follow up by submitting results. With baseline testing complete, the plan calls for facilities to test all staff at least once a month on an on-going basis.
Brown said in the release with this first phase of long-term care testing complete, “we are one step closer to finding a way to strike the balance between keeping our long-term care facilities free of COVID-19, and making sure residents are able to have the family time that is so critical to their well-being and health.”
In addition to providing information about COVID-19 cases, the baseline testing requirement provided facilities with the opportunity to develop the capacity to quickly and regularly test residents and staff.
The state requires facilities to report any positive test result immediately to their local public health authority and the Oregon Department of Human Services, which conducts at least weekly onsite visits to facilities with COVID-19 cases and collaborates with the Oregon Health Authority the facility’s local public health authority to monitor the management of the outbreak.
“To ensure individuals’ privacy, the only publicly released information from the testing will be aggregate data,” the press release stated.
Positive test results are in OHA’s Weekly COVID-19 Report, if the facility has three or more cases or one or more deaths. In addition, facilities with cases are in ODHS lists published twice weekly.
